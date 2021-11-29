Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Buys 73,386 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. 1,791,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

