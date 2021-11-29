Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Buys $11,250.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.76 on Monday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.