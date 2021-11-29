Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

