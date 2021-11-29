Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Sells 6,758 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blue Apron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Blue Apron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine.

