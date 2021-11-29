Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Sells 6,758 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:APRN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.
