Insider Selling: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,336. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $84,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.