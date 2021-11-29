INT Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00362107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00232177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088376 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.