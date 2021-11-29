Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Matthew Lester Acquires 1,193 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Matthew Lester bought 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,179 ($28.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,995.47 ($33,963.25).

LON ICP traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,150 ($28.09). 504,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,852. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,165.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

ICP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

