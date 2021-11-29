International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 137.68 ($1.80) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

