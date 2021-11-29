International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

IAG stock opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

