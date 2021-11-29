Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,877.99. Interroll has a 1-year low of $4,308.28 and a 1-year high of $4,308.28.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.