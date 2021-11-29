Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,877.99. Interroll has a 1-year low of $4,308.28 and a 1-year high of $4,308.28.
Interroll Company Profile
