Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cummins by 14.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $224,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.89. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.