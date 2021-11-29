Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 269.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $546.59 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.74 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

