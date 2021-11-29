Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 213 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $284.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

