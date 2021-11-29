Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,252 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $85.46 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.