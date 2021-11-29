Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

