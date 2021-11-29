Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 154.7% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

