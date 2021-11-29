Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $43.45

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $45.49. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

