Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXF. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $97.67 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

