Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 119.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

