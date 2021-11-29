Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 505.9% in November

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 505.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 736,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

