Invesco Ltd. Acquires 30,834 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 293,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

