Invesco Ltd. Acquires 65,020 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,859 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Zumiez worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

