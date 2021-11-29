Invesco Ltd. Has $9.08 Million Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.45% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 522,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $486.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.39. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.