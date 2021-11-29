Invesco Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Coherent worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.59. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

