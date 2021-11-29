Invesco Ltd. Makes New $8.95 Million Investment in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

