Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,285 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

