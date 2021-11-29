Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $395.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.15 and its 200 day moving average is $364.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

