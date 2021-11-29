Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 22.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,373 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

