Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 1,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

