Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IIM opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.29.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.