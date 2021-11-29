Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IIM opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.