Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

PBW stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $86.55. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,608. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75.

