Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nuwellis (NUWE)

11/23/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/20/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/16/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/13/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

11/10/2021 – Nuwellis had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Nuwellis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

9/30/2021 – Nuwellis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

