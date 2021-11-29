Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wynn Macau (WYNMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS: WYNMF):

11/24/2021 – Wynn Macau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

11/24/2021 – Wynn Macau was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/19/2021 – Wynn Macau was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/17/2021 – Wynn Macau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

WYNMF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Wynn Macau, Limited has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

