Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

11/26/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinross' adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2021 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. The company’s higher expected production costs in 2021 are also expected to dent results. Weak gold demand is another matter of concern.”

11/12/2021 – Kinross Gold was given a new $8.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KGC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. 727,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,658,727. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

