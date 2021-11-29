Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Has $308,000 Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV cut its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF accounts for 0.1% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned about 0.88% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KOCT traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.