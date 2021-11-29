Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 21,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

