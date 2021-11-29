IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.22.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

