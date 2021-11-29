iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP opened at $106.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.