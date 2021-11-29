iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:ISHG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $78.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

