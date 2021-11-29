iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,274. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

