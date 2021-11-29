iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,209 shares.The stock last traded at $62.28 and had previously closed at $62.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

