iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

