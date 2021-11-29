iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,724. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79.

