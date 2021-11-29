iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 4.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.99 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.

