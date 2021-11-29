iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

