iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $43,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 2,855,947 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.