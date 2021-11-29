iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 497.1% from the October 31st total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $40.25 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 397,730 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 311,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 286,035 shares during the last quarter.

