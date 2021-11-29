iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

