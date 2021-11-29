iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

