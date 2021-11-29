iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 583.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.38 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

